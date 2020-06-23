iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,205. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $239.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.61.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.