iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Position Reduced by Silversage Advisors

Silversage Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up 2.8% of Silversage Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silversage Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,966. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $284.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.72.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

