iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,078,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 1,787,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,152. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

