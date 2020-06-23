iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Silversage Advisors

Silversage Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 4.2% of Silversage Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silversage Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,868.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 56,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,881,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 325.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $215.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,351. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $223.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.16.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

