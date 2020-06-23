iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.74. 114,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.18. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

