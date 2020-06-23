Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli Sells 5,000 Shares

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$18,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,171.88.

Mary Vincelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Mary Vincelli sold 2,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$7,620.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mary Vincelli sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$18,450.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 489,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 23.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,850.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

