J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on JDWPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of JDWPY stock remained flat at $$39.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 65. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

