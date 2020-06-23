K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Up 10%

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO)’s stock price was up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 91,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 70,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.

K2 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

