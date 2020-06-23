Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.87, 2,880,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,163,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keane Group stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Keane Group worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

