Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 397,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,140,254.40. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,474. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kforce by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 207,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $608.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

