Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 265,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,665. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 1,567.56%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

