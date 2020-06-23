KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $191.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,785. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

