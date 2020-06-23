Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Receives $20.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 735,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,124. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

