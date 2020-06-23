Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $15.60. 735,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Knowles by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,790,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

