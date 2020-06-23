Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.56. 333,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.75. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.