Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.61.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,773,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,980. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

