KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned 1.03% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KBA traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. 74,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,416. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

