Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 8.8% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Shares of LRCX traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,612. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.95. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $175.58 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.