Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $29.64. 827,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. Lazard has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 5.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.