Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Update

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lear by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.78. 489,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.61.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

