LEOcoin Price Tops $0.0567 on Top Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $85,137.71 and approximately $119.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,615.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.02507419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.42 or 0.02479602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00456438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00681761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00065821 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00549061 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

