Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) Receives C$0.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of LXE stock remained flat at $C$0.40 on Friday. 9,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

