LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $158.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.60.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
