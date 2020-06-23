Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,661. Liberty Global has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,820,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

