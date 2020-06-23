Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRPA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. 3,099,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,673. The company has a market cap of $156.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.16. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

