LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 585 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,465,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,961,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.46. 1,462,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

