LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 19,753,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,928,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

