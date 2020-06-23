LifeSteps Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,837. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $103.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

