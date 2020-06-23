LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $556,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. 6,217,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,401. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

