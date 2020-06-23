LifeSteps Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. 558,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,920. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

