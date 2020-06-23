LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $171.69. 1,123,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,937. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.22. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

