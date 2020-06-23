LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,147.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. 282,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,322. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.