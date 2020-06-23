LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 2,985 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.97. 169,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

