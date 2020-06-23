Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.57, approximately 56,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 206,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 37.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 million and a P/E ratio of -71.36.

About Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.