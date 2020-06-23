Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Short Interest Update

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on LGF.A. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

