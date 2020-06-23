Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Up 10.6% in June

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 16,340,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $249,177,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $138,475,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $96,938,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.78. 4,019,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,146. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

