Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LVGO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,612. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,071,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,571,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $672,630.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,635. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 229.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 167.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

