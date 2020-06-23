Lobstex Price Tops $0.0228 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $447,998.71 and approximately $233,092.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00478541 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025256 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00052836 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013194 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006629 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003251 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,619,514 coins and its circulating supply is 19,619,502 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

