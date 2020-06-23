Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $439.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $439.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $375.96. 1,340,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.58 and a 200-day moving average of $387.42. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

