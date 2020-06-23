Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0212 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Loom Network has a market cap of $20.52 million and $11.30 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.10 or 0.05363990 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004429 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,023,570 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

