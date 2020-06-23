Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,602 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $59,421,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $867,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 1,197,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,358. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,476.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

