Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.38. 1,598,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,642. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

