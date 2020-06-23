Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE MS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,657,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,217,566. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

