Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SYSCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in SYSCO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,911. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

