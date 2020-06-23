Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $9,378,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.43. 4,671,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

