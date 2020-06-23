Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.28. 1,355,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,922. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.22.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.