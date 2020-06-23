Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 2,306,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,392. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

