Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in United Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 20,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. 7,123,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

