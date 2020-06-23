Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 14,939 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.8% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,205. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $358.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

