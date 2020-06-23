Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 169 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.73. 947,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.20. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

